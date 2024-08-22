Shooting between Iraqi army and Jund al-Imam fighters in Karbala: 6 arrested

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a shooting occurred between the Iraqi army and Kata'ib Jund al-Imam Ali fighters in Karbala, southwest of Baghdad, a security source reported.

Jund al-Imam, a faction associated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), is headed by Iraq's Minister of Labor, Ahmed al-Asadi.

The source told Shafaq News, “The clash escalated into gunfire against the Iraqi military, prompting a joint security force, including PMF members, to intervene, arresting six Jund al-Imam fighters and bringing the situation under control.”

Karbala, a holy city for Shia Muslims, is under tight security amid concerns about potential threats, as Iraqi forces intensify searches and monitor roads ahead of the Arbaeen pilgrimage on August 25. The pilgrimage, which commemorates the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, is expected to draw millions of visitors.