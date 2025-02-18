Iraq’s PMF launch major operation in desert region

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), in coordination with the Iraqi army, have launched a large-scale security operation targeting the vast desert region spanning Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Anbar provinces, the PMF said on Tuesday.

The operation, aimed at eliminating militant strongholds and preventing ISIS from regrouping, involves forces from PMF’s 21st, 44th, and 60th brigades, alongside units from the army’s 20th division, supported by intelligence, engineering, and medical teams, according to a statement from the PMF’s media directorate.

The desert expanse has long posed a security challenge for Iraqi forces. Its harsh terrain, extreme conditions, and labyrinth of valleys and caves have historically provided cover for insurgent groups, smugglers, and militants, including ISIS.

At the height of its power between 2014 and 2017, ISIS used the region’s remoteness and complex topography to establish bases, move fighters, and stage attacks across Iraq.

Despite its territorial defeat, ISIS remnants continue to exploit the desert’s vastness, using it as a hideout and operational hub, particularly due to its proximity to the Syrian border and limited security presence.

Iraqi forces have launched repeated counterterrorism operations in the area to dismantle the remaining militant networks.