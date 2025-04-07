Iraq nets senior ISIS figure in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested a senior ISIS member and destroyed several terrorist hideouts during a sweep across multiple provinces, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Monday.

In a statement, CTS said its units captured an ISIS operative in Nineveh Province who "held a military position and took part in numerous attacks against security forces."

Elsewhere, CTS units executed an airborne raid in the Al-Anbar desert north of Rutba, uncovering two ISIS hideouts stocked with explosives and a suicide belt. The structures were demolished on-site. In a separate operation in the same area, forces razed abandoned buildings used as shelters by ISIS remnants.

According to a Shafaq News tally, Iraqi forces carried out dozens of joint operations against ISIS in the first quarter of 2025, killing 50 militants and detaining more than 40 others.