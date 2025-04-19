Iraq forces crush ISIS hideouts in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a joint force of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a large-scale operation targeting remnants of ISIS militants in Saladin province.

According to a statement by the Saladin Operations Command, the army conducted sweeping and clearance missions across Albu Marmuos Island and areas along the Tigris River.

Additionally, a security source unveiled to Shafaq News that troops, supported by army helicopters, destroyed at least four ISIS hideouts and safehouses during the mission.

Earlier this week, Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested a suspected ISIS member in Saladin.

Iraqi forces intensified counterterrorism operations in Saladin province this week, killing two ISIS members—including a senior leader—and arresting five others, according to security sources. Among the detainees was the so-called “Shari’a Wali” of the Sulaiman Bek sector.

The campaign, which included multiple airstrikes near al-Dour and al-Awja, also destroyed ISIS safehouses and logistical infrastructure. The operations were conducted under direct orders from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and aimed at disrupting the group’s remaining networks.

ISIS maintains a limited but persistent presence in parts of Saladin province, particularly in remote or rugged areas like the Makhoul Mountains and the islands along the Tigris River. Although its territorial control was dismantled years ago, the group continues to conduct sporadic attacks, including ambushes, roadside bombings, and targeted assassinations against Iraqi security forces and civilians.