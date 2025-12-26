Iraqi hobbyists launch thousands of red pigeons in Diyala

Shafaq News – Diyala

Dozens of Iraqi pigeon breeders gathered on Friday in Diyala province to release thousands of red pigeons in an annual event known locally as “Al-Fakka.”

Participants released the birds simultaneously from a single site after transporting them from distant areas—sometimes hundreds of kilometres away—in Khan Bani Saad, east of Baghdad.

The competition is judged by the speed and number of pigeons that successfully return to their original home towers, with the fastest flock ranked first.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Hussein Abdulrahman, a breeder from Baghdad, said the event is held once or twice a year during cooler weather and draws participants from several provinces.

Another breeder, Ahmed Latif, told Shafaq News the gathering focused exclusively on red pigeons, with prices typically ranging between 20,000 and 25,000 Iraqi dinars (about $15–$19), while top-performing birds can sell for up to 150,000 dinars (around $115).

Latif added that pigeon breeding is a hobby pursued by people from diverse professional and educational backgrounds, rejecting negative stereotypes often associated with the activity.