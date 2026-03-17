Baghdad labels US Embassy drone attack a ‘blatant terrorist attack’

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Outlaw groups continued strikes on the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi military spokesperson Sabah Al-Numan said on Tuesday, describing the incident as a “blatant terrorist attack” on Iraq’s sovereignty and state authority.

In a statement, Al-Numan warned that targeting diplomatic missions constitutes a “serious violation of international agreements and foreign relations, placing Iraq in a difficult position before the international community and potentially leading to measures that could harm national interests.”

Caretaker Prime Minister and Commander-in-chief Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani renewed orders to security agencies to pursue those responsible for attacks on diplomatic missions and bring them to justice, he said, noting that authorities must not show leniency in tracking down perpetrators and ensuring accountability.

Earlier, the US Embassy’s air defenses in Baghdad intercepted two drones approaching the compound. Defenses at Baghdad International Airport also shot down a drone heading toward the Diplomatic Support Center.