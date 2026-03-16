Iraq launches hunt for perpetrators of a drone attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Monday, the Spokesperson for Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Sabah Al-Numan, described the attacks targeting oil fields and diplomatic missions in Iraq as terrorist.

In a statement, Al-Numan noted that Commander-in-Chief Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered all security and intelligence agencies to pursue those responsible for the attacks on the Majnoon oil field, the Al-Rasheed International Hotel, and the US Embassy headquarters in Baghdad and bring them to justice immediately.

He also pointed to strikes targeting Iraq’s security forces, including members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which left several casualties.

The statement comes amid a rise in drone activity and airstrikes across Iraq since February 28, following the outbreak of direct hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Iraqi air defenses have intercepted multiple drones near key military installations in Baghdad, Nineveh, and the Kurdistan Region, while several airstrikes have targeted positions of the PMF in Al-Anbar, Babil, Diyala, and Al-Muthanna.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation