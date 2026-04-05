Airstrikes hit PMF site in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Two airstrikes struck a facility belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sanctioned paramilitary umbrella group, in Baiji district, north of Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The strikes targeted a site in the Al-Siniya subdistrict, with the extent of casualties or material damage remaining unclear.

No party has claimed responsibility so far.

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