Kurdistan Peshmerga deny role in strike on PMF sites

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs on Saturday denied reports alleging that its forces were involved in an attack targeting positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near Saladin province.

In a statement, the ministry stressed that Peshmerga Forces are not involved in the ongoing military tensions in the region and have not participated in any operations against any party.

It added that the Peshmerga’s primary mission is to protect security and stability, noting that the forces remain committed to coordination and joint work with Iraq’s security institutions.

The denial came after some media outlets and social media accounts suggested that Peshmerga forces carried out a drone strike against PMF positions, allegedly in response to attacks blamed on factions within the PMF targeting oil refineries, vital facilities, and diplomatic missions in Kurdistan.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that four PMF sites were targeted by drones in eastern and northern parts of Tuz Khurmatu, as well as near Amerli. One strike hit the headquarters of the 1st Battalion of the PMF’s 52nd Brigade, wounding one fighter.