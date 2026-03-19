Airstrikes target PMF site in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Two airstrikes hit a base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary network, in Saladin province in northern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The attacks targeted the headquarters of the 63rd Brigade, known as Camp al-Shuhada, on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu district in eastern Saladin.

The extent of casualties and material damage remains unclear, and no party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

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