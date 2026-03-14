Drone targets PMF base in Saladin’s Tuz Khurmatu, one member injured

Shafaq News- Saladin

an unidentified drone attacked a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Saturday in the Tuz Khurmatu sector east of Saladin province, injuring one member, according to a local source.

The attack hit the headquarters of the 1st Regiment of the 52nd Brigade of the PMF in the Amerli–Tuz Khurmatu operational sector, resulting in the injury of one PMF member.

Security forces deployed to the site and imposed a security cordon around the targeted headquarters.

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