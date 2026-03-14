Drone strikes hit 4 PMF sites in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Four positions belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were targeted by drones on Saturday in eastern Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the strikes hit locations in the eastern and northern parts of Tuz Khurmatu, as well as other sites near Amerli.

One of the attacks targeted the headquarters of the 1st Battalion of the PMF’s 52nd Brigade in the Tuz Khurmatu sector, wounding one fighter, according to the source.