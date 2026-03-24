Popular Mobilization Forces base hit in airstrike in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

An airstrike targeted a base of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Saladin province on Tuesday, according to a local security source.

The strike hit the headquarters of the PMF’s 31st Brigade in Baiji district, the source said, without providing further details on the extent of damage or whether there were casualties.

An overnight airstrike targeted a PMF site inside Habbaniyah Base in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, leaving 15 members dead.