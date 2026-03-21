Second airstrike hits PMF site in Iraq’s Saladin province within hours

Shafaq News- Saladin

A Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site in Tuz Khurmatu, eastern Saladin province, came under a second airstrike within hours on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike targeted the headquarters of the 52nd Brigade, 4th Regiment, inside Haliwa Airport (Martyrs Camp), hitting the surrounding area, with no confirmed information on casualties or damage.

The incident followed an earlier strike on the same location, after which security forces sealed off the site, restricted access, and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible, the source added.