Iran: US ‘lack of credibility’ blocking path to deal

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that the main obstacle to ending the war and reaching a potential agreement remains Washington’s lack of “good faith and credibility.”

According to a statement, Araghchi made the remarks during talks in Tehran with Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments linked to the Islamabad-mediated negotiations. Araghchi also blamed the ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz on the “US-Israeli aggression” against Iran and the continuing blockade on Iranian ports.

Iranian media reported that Tehran has conditioned any return to negotiations on ending the war across all fronts, including Lebanon, alongside sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Citing an informed source, Fars News Agency said Iran’s conditions also include compensation for war-related damages and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The source added that Tehran informed Pakistan that the continuing US naval blockade had further weakened trust in negotiations with Washington, arguing that no new talks could proceed unless Iran’s five conditions were addressed.

According to the report, Iranian officials view recent US proposals as one-sided attempts to secure through diplomacy objectives Washington failed to achieve militarily.

Read more: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame