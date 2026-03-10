Trump threatens Iran over potential mines in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of “unprecedented” consequences if it plants any mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called for the immediate removal of mines that may have been deployed in the strategic waterway, noting that Washington had not received confirmed reports that such mines had been planted.

Earlier today, CBS News reported that US intelligence agencies had detected indicators that Iran may be preparing to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

NEWS via @CBSNews: U.S. intelligence assets have begun to see indications Iran is taking steps to deploy mines in Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. Iran is using smaller crafts that can carry 2 to 3 mines each. While Iran’s mine stock isn’t publicly known, estimates over the years… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 10, 2026

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, said that the United States is weighing options to escort commercial vessels through the Hormuz, noting that tankers have been unable to sail for more than a week. Meanwhile, China noted the need to keep the Strait secure to protect global energy supplies amid the escalating war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, calling for de-escalation and dialogue.