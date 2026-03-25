Iran threatens to widen war to key global shipping routes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran could expand the conflict to key maritime chokepoints, including the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, an Iranian military official warned on Wednesday.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, the official said Iran has the “capability and will” to threaten shipping routes beyond Hormuz, warning the United States against taking further action in the Gulf. “If the Americans want a solution in Hormuz, they should not add another strait to their problems,” the official said, signaling potential disruption to one of the world’s busiest trade corridors linking the Red Sea to global markets.

The official warned that any US ground move on Iranian islands or military pressure in the Gulf and Sea of Oman would trigger escalation on multiple fronts.

Separately, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said conditions in Hormuz “will not return to what they were,” adding that Tehran now dictates the rules of passage.

The remarks come as concerns grow over maritime security in the region. Reuters reported earlier that France is coordinating with partners on possible steps to secure shipping through Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has warned of strikes on Iranian energy facilities if Tehran does not guarantee safe passage through the strait.