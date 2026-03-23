Iran faces difficult choice over Hormuz closure

Shafaq News- Washington

Tehran is torn between preserving its sovereign grip on the Strait of Hormuz and the looming threat of a global economic meltdown, a US lawmaker told Shafaq News on Monday.

Republican congressman Malek Francis said that US President Donald Trump’s message is clear, linking potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure to the outcome of ongoing negotiations. He added that while this approach is not new, it has become more dangerous with Trump using military threats as leverage in talks.

Earlier today, Trump said the United States held talks with Iran over the past two days, describing them as “very good and productive,” while confirming he ordered a five-day delay on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.