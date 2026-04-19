Trump: US navy fires on Iran-flagged vessel in Oman Gulf

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that US naval forces intercepted an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to breach the naval blockade imposed on Iran.

Trump noted that the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance stopped the vessel, identified as the TOUSKA, after its crew “refused to listen” to warnings. He claimed US forces disabled the ship by targeting its engine room, bringing it to a stop.

“We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board,” he added.

The incident comes amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, with Washington and Tehran exchanging accusations of ceasefire violations.

Earlier today, vessel tracking data cited by Bloomberg showed that traffic through Hormuz halted, disrupting flows of around 20 million barrels of oil per day, or roughly 20% of global consumption.