Trump: US to control Iranian nuclear materials under proposed deal

Shafaq News- Washington

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that negotiations with Iran are progressing and could lead to an agreement soon.

Trump told reporters that talks will continue over the weekend, adding that he does not believe there are substantive differences with Iran. Once a deal is signed, he noted, the naval blockade on Iran would end.

He also claimed that Iran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons, and indicated that Washington expects to secure control over Iranian nuclear materials under the anticipated deal.

According to the US President, recent US military operations aimed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear arms, and the United States will not hesitate to use force to protect its interests, in line with what he described as a strategy to maintain US global dominance.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected Trump’s statements. He said Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz remains tied to developments on the ground, stating that maritime passage through the strait would follow designated routes and require Iranian authorization.