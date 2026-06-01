Coordination Framework authorizes PM on arms issue

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s main Shiite political alliance, expressed support for efforts to place all weapons under state control and to separate the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) from political, partisan, and social structures.

In a statement issued after a meeting held at the office of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and attended by Prime Minister Alial-Zaidi, the coalition stressed that decisions on war and peace are a sovereign national matter that belongs exclusively to the Iraqi people through their constitutional institutions, namely parliament and the elected government. “Any action taken outside this framework constitutes a violation of the law and the principles of the constitutional state.”

Regarding the PMF, the coalition affirmed that the force is an official security institution committed to the constitution, applicable laws, and the directives of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, carrying out its duties within established legal frameworks.

The coalition also emphasized the importance of maintaining cooperation between the Iraqi government and the international community, while continuing the process of ending the mission of the international coalition in Iraq.

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