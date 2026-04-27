Iraqi President assigns Al-Zaidi to form new government

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi on Monday formally tasked Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) nominee Ali Al-Zaidi with forming a new government.

فخامة رئيس الجمهورية @nizarAmede يكلف مرشح الكتلة النيابية الأكثر عددا السيد علي الزيدي بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة pic.twitter.com/ILrMYmM34T — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) April 27, 2026

Earlier today, the Framework, the largest bloc holding about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, selected Al-Zaidi after State of Law leader Nouri Al-Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who also heads the Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya) Coalition, withdrew their bids.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. Parliament elected Amedi on April 11, initiating the selection process. The Framework missed the April 26 constitutional deadline to present a candidate; once designated, the nominee has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76.

Read more: Coordination Framework: Can govern Iraq, but cannot agree on a PM