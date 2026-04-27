Coordination Framework names Ali Al-Zaidi as PM candidate

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework on Monday nominated Ali Al-Zaidi as its candidate for premiership, praising the “responsible” withdrawal of State of Law leader Nouri Al-Maliki and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani from the race.

In a statement, the bloc, which holds about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, indicated that its leaders convened at the government palace in Baghdad and selected Al-Zaidi as their nominee in its capacity as the largest parliamentary bloc.

Earlier today, political sources told Shafaq News that Al-Maliki and Al-Sudani, who heads the Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya) Coalition, had agreed to support Al-Zaidi as a compromise figure to lead the next government.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. The Framework missed the April 26 constitutional deadline to nominate a candidate following the election of Nizar Amedi as president on April 11; once designated, the nominee has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76.

Read more: Coordination Framework: Can govern Iraq, but cannot agree on a PM