Netanyahu distances Israel from emerging Iran deal

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump’s commitment to conditions that would govern any future agreement with Iran, despite Israel not being a party to the memorandum, Netanyahu’s office stated on Thursday.

Trump discussed the memorandum of understanding with Iran with Netanyahu during a phone call, the office said, adding that Netanyahu described the memorandum as a preliminary step toward possible negotiations with Tehran.

Trump pledged that any final agreement would include the removal of enriched nuclear material, the dismantling of Iran’s uranium enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and an end to Iranian support for allied armed groups across the region, the office affirmed.

Earlier, Trump announced that he has canceled planned strikes against Iran, adding that discussions with Tehran have ⁠been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved.

Trump said "discussions and final points" have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, ​Turkiye, Pakistan, ​Bahrain, ⁠Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others, adding that the blockade on Iran will remain in full force and ​effect ⁠until this transaction is finalized.