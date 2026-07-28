Iraq foils rifle smuggling at al-Qaim border crossing

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq's Border Crossings Authority said on Tuesday it had stopped an Iraqi driver arriving from Syria at the al-Qaim crossing in the western province of Al-Anbar as he attempted to smuggle weapons hidden inside his truck.

The driver was intercepted in coordination with the customs police center, and the weapons he tried to move were eight Kalashnikov rifles.

Last week, the Iraqi security forces arrested two men suspected of organizing an intercepted arms smuggling operation from Iraq to Syria. Syrian authorities stated that the cargo was bound for Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Read more: Exclusive: How did arms from Iraq reach Syria for Hezbollah?