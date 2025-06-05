Syria seizes missile cache bound for Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that security forces in the city of Al-Qusayr, in the western countryside of Homs, thwarted an arms smuggling attempt aimed at transporting weaponry into neighboring Lebanon.

According to an official statement, internal security units intercepted a vehicle carrying a cache of military-grade weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles and 30mm caliber ammunition. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended, and the weapons were seized. The detainee has since been referred to the judiciary for appropriate legal action.

Neither Hezbollah nor Lebanese authorities have issued any comments regarding the incident.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions and intermittent clashes along the Syrian-Lebanese border — a region that has witnessed increased volatility following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime. Border areas, particularly in and around Al-Qusayr, have long been strategic corridors for arms smuggling, often linked to Hezbollah.

However, recent instability and increased border scrutiny have led to delays and disruptions in these operations.