Dhi Qar arrests province's top trafficker woman

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A security force in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province arrested a woman on Tuesday whom local authorities describe as the province's most dangerous drug trafficker, a security source told Shafaq News.

The woman, in her thirties, is known by the nickname "al-Tha'laba," meaning the vixen, and also by the alias "Umm al-Lul al-Janubiya." She was detained by a force from the intelligence service in the Souq al-Shuyukh district in the south of the province.

The arrest followed confessions by drug traffickers already in custody, according to the source. The woman was handed over to the anti-narcotics directorate in Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, to complete legal procedures.

Iraqi authorities declared on Monday seizing 16.8 tons of narcotics since 2023, dismantling an international trafficking network, and issuing 380 death sentences, 150 life sentences, and 190 international arrest warrants in drug trafficking cases.

Read more: Iraq seizes 16.8 tonnes of drugs, dismantles trafficking network