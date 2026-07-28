Yahya Rasool assumes role as Iraq Defence Ministry spokesperson

Yahya Rasool assumes role as Iraq Defence Ministry spokesperson
2026-07-28T12:34:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi has appointed Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool Abdullah as spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Rasool previously served as spokesperson for the commander-in-chief and director of the Defence Ministry's Media and Moral Guidance Directorate.

An official statement is expected shortly.

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