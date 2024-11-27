EXCLUSIVE: Iraq on high alert amid rising threats, pledges to defend sovereignty

Shafaq News/ Iraq's armed forces are on high alert and prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty against any external threats, a military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Major General Yahya Rasool, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, told Shafaq News Agency that the prime minister issued directives during a National Security Council meeting to enhance Iraq's defense capabilities.

"The commander-in-chief [PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani] instructed the Air Defense Command to take all necessary measures to protect Iraq's airspace and ensure all required resources are in place to defend the nation's sovereignty," Rasool said, adding security and intelligence agencies have been tasked with continuous information gathering and analysis, providing detailed reports every 12 hours.

