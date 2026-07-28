Kurdistan security seizes 680+ medieval silver coins

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region security forces (Asayish) seized 685 authentic silver coins dating to the 12th and 13th centuries and arrested three suspects attempting to sell them illegally in Al-Sulaymaniyah, authorities said on Tuesday.

Kurdistan Asayish spokesperson Brig. Gen. Karzan Sherko said the coins have since been transferred to the Al-Sulaymaniyah Museum.

Museum director Hashim Hama Abdullah told Shafaq News that the collection is the second batch of antiquities handed over to the museum in recent months. The coins will be preserved for research purposes before being placed on public display.

Earlier this year, Asayish transferred 272 18th-century coins to the Al-Sulaymaniyah Museum after they were seized in late 2025.