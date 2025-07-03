+60Kg seized: Security forces arrest two drug traffickers in northern Iraq

Shafaq News – Iraqi Kurdistan

Iraqi security forces, in collaboration with Kurdistan Region agencies, arrested two senior drug traffickers and seized a large cache of narcotics in northern Iraq, officials reported on Thursday.

The suspects were captured with 62 kilograms of drugs, including crystal meth and marijuana, during a joint operation supported by federal security units, Colonel Salam Abdulkhaliq, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish, told Shafaq News, without providing further details on the suspects’ identities or the exact arrest location.

Meanwhile, the federal General Directorate for Drug Affairs confirmed that coordinated intelligence between al-Karkh and al-Sulaymaniyah anti-narcotics divisions led to the discovery of 41 kilograms of crystal meth and 21 kilograms of marijuana.

Iraq sits on key smuggling routes linking Southwest Asia, the Gulf, and Europe. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has repeatedly warned about Iraq’s growing role as a transit hub for substances such as Captagon and methamphetamine.