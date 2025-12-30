ISX trades about $3.2M over the week

ISX trades about $3.2M over the week
2025-12-30T12:34:56+00:00

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Trading on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) picked up modestly last week, with transactions totaling more than 4.6 billion Iraqi dinars (about $3.2 million), according to official market data.

Around 2.47 billion shares were traded across five sessions. The benchmark ISX60 index closed the week at 957.12 points, up 0.89% from the previous session, signaling limited but positive momentum.

Market activity included 3,491 buy and sell contracts involving listed companies, underscoring continued investor participation despite subdued volumes.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon