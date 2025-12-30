ISX trades about $3.2M over the week

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Trading on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) picked up modestly last week, with transactions totaling more than 4.6 billion Iraqi dinars (about $3.2 million), according to official market data.

Around 2.47 billion shares were traded across five sessions. The benchmark ISX60 index closed the week at 957.12 points, up 0.89% from the previous session, signaling limited but positive momentum.

Market activity included 3,491 buy and sell contracts involving listed companies, underscoring continued investor participation despite subdued volumes.