ISX reports +$2M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Wednesday that its trading volume for the past week exceeded 3B dinars (about $2M).

According to a weekly report, investors traded shares across 64 companies. Shares of 30 firms saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders, while 10 companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures, out of 104 listed firms.

The exchange recorded 2.84B contracts worth 3.82B dinars (over $2.5M), reflecting a 40% decline in volume and a 42% drop in value compared to the previous week. The ISX60 index closed at 961.81 points, down 0.21% from the prior session.

Foreign investors purchased 201M shares worth 469M dinars ($331K) through 70 deals, while selling 119M shares valued at 268M dinars ($189K) in 91 deals.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed companies across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.