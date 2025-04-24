ISX reports +$8M in weekly trading

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its weekly trading volume reached over 11 billion IQD ($8.3 million).

According to the recorded data, more than 6 billion shares were traded during the week, with a total value exceeding 11 billion IQD.

The ISX60 index closed the week at 1,046.17 points, reflecting a 1.40% decrease from its weekly opening of 1060.86.

Meanwhile, the ISX15 index dropped by 1.36%, closing at 1,101.48 points from its weekly opening of 1,116.50.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 4,387 buy and sell contracts involving shares of listed companies.

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.