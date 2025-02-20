Weekly trading exceeds 9 billion in Iraqi stocks

Shafaq News/ The value of traded stocks, on Thursday, exceeded 9 billion dinars during five trading sessions held in the third week of February 2025, The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced.

According to the weekly trading indicators, the sessions took place from Sunday to Thursday of this week, which is nearing its conclusion, with the market set to close on Sunday of the following week.

Over the week, more than 8 billion shares were traded, with a total value surpassing 9 billion dinars.

The ISX60 index opened the first session of the week at 1065.06 points, and closed at 1056.79 points at the end of the week, marking a decrease of 0.78% from its opening.

Meanwhile, the ISX15 index opened the first session of the week at 1150.68 points, and ended the week at 1137.97 points, reflecting a decrease of 1.12% from its initial session close.

During the week, a total of 3536 contracts for the buying and selling of shares in listed companies were executed.