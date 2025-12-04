ISX trades $4M+ worth of shares in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s stock market recorded, on Thursday, a total weekly trading volume exceeding 6 billion Iraqi dinars ($4.2M) across five sessions held this week.

According to ISX data, the ISX60 index closed at 955.37 points in the first trading session of the week and ended the week at 948.68 points, marking a 0.71% decline from its opening session close.

Meanwhile, the ISX15 index opened the week at 1,183.33 points and closed at 1,185.42 points, recording a 0.18% increase from its first session close.

A total of 4,201 buy and sell contracts were executed on shares of listed companies during the week.