ISX reports +$3M in weekly trading

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its trading volume for the week, spanning five sessions, reached over 4 billion IQD ($3 million).

According to the recorded data, more than 2 billion shares were traded this week, with a total value surpassing 4 billion IQD.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 1043.31 points and closed at 1049.21 points, reflecting a 0.56% increase. Similarly, the ISX15 index started at 1113.04 points and ended at 1136.02 points, marking a 2.02% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3135 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.