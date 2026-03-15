Foreign traveler arrested with nearly 4kg of meth at Iraq's Basra border

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi forces on Sunday seized 3.6 kilograms of crystal meth at the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra, arresting a foreign traveler accused of attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country.

The Directorate of Shalamcheh Border Crossing said the suspect was detained in the arrival hall after security personnel discovered the narcotics concealed among personal belongings during an inspection.

Iraqi authorities have previously seized crystal meth shipments ranging from about one kilogram to more than eight kilograms, often hidden inside luggage, metal containers, or personal items carried by travelers arriving from Iran. In several cases, traffickers used unusual concealment methods to evade inspections, including hiding methamphetamine inside footwear, pastries, and sealed metal pipes, with some attempts detected within days of each other at the same crossing.

The Interior Ministry estimated in November 2025 that security forces had dismantled 1,200 local and international drug networks and seized more than 14 tons of narcotics over the past three years.

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