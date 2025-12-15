Iraq sentences trafficker with 2 kg of opium to death

Shafaq News – Basra

An Iraqi court on Monday handed down a death sentence to a man after convicting him of large-scale narcotics trafficking.

According to a statement from the Basra Criminal Court, security forces in the province arrested the defendant in possession of two kilograms of opium prepared for sale.

Iraq is increasingly becoming both a consumer market and a key transit corridor for regional drug smuggling. By the end of 2024, the Interior Ministry had dismantled 600 domestic and international trafficking networks and referred their members to the judiciary.

