+1 kg of crystal meth seized at Iraq-Iran border

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq’s Border Ports Authority foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into the country through a crossing in Basra province, an official revealed on Saturday.

Authority spokesperson Alaa Al-Qaisi told Shafaq News that officers at the Shalamcheh border crossing apprehended a foreign traveler carrying 1.4 kilograms of crystal meth concealed inside metal containers in a bid to bring the drugs into Iraq.

The suspect was referred along with the seized materials to the Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances for legal action, and an official report was filed.

The Shalamcheh border crossing is a key international transit point located in southeastern Iraq's Basra province, connecting the country with Iran. It serves as a major gateway for commercial trade, religious pilgrimage, and passenger traffic between the two nations. The crossing is also a focal point for security operations, as it is frequently monitored by Iraqi authorities to prevent smuggling, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities.

Iraq lies on key trafficking routes connecting Southwest Asia, the Gulf, and Europe. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has raised concerns about the country’s increasing role as a transit point for substances like Captagon and methamphetamine.