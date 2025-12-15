Iraq boosts Rumaila oil field with over 2,000-meter well

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq completed a new oil well at the North Rumaila oil field, reaching a depth of 2,606 meters, the Iraqi Drilling Company said on Monday.

In a statement, the company noted that the well, designated R-859, was drilled using the IDC-59 rig as part of the approved operational program and carried out for Halliburton, a US -based oilfield services company.

The North Rumaila oil field is located near the Kuwaiti border, about 50 kilometers west of Basra in southern Iraq.

With a production capacity of around 1.5 million barrels per day, Rumaila is among the world’s largest producing oil fields and supplies nearly one-third of Iraq’s total crude oil output.