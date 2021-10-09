Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra crude reached $81.01 last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-09T07:38:55+0000
Basra crude reached $81.01 last week

News Shafaq/ Basra crude rose in its last session before closing Friday by 46 cents to reach $81.01 and achieved weekly gains of $3.27, or the equivalent of 4.21%.

In its last session, Brent crude rose by 0.54% to reach $82.39 and achieved profits of $3.11, or 3.92%, in a week.

The US West, Texas Intermediate crude, was also settled by 1.34% to reach $79.35 a barrel and record weekly profits of $3.47, or 4.57%.

It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.

related

Oil drops with surging COVID-19 cases raising doubts on demand

Date: 2021-04-19 08:54:16
Oil drops with surging COVID-19 cases raising doubts on demand

Oil dips on demand worries despite surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks

Date: 2021-03-17 06:01:29
Oil dips on demand worries despite surprise drop in U.S. crude stocks

Iraqi ministry of oil launches fuel card No. 4 for white oil

Date: 2020-10-20 07:25:27
Iraqi ministry of oil launches fuel card No. 4 for white oil

Libya and Coronavirus reduce world oil prices

Date: 2020-09-21 06:57:16
Libya and Coronavirus reduce world oil prices

Basra crudes gain amid rising International crude prices

Date: 2021-05-26 09:36:01
Basra crudes gain amid rising International crude prices

US crude futures drop by 12%

Date: 2020-04-27 09:59:30
US crude futures drop by 12%

Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar

Date: 2021-01-28 06:38:23
Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar

Current oil prices sufficient to cover employee’s salaries: Iraq

Date: 2020-06-11 15:00:16
Current oil prices sufficient to cover employee’s salaries: Iraq