Basra crude reached $81.01 last week

News Shafaq/ Basra crude rose in its last session before closing Friday by 46 cents to reach $81.01 and achieved weekly gains of $3.27, or the equivalent of 4.21%.

In its last session, Brent crude rose by 0.54% to reach $82.39 and achieved profits of $3.11, or 3.92%, in a week.

The US West, Texas Intermediate crude, was also settled by 1.34% to reach $79.35 a barrel and record weekly profits of $3.47, or 4.57%.

It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.