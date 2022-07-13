Basra oil dropped, affected by global prices

Shafaq News/ The Basra Medium and Heavy crude prices dropped on Wednesday, affected by the global decline in oil prices.

Basra Medium exported to Asia dropped 0.16 dollars, or 0.16%, to reach 99.50 dollars per barrel.

Basra Heavy crude, exported to Asia, edged higher by 0.16 dollars, or 0.17 %, to reach 96.15 dollars.

In the past two days, global oil prices fell by more than 7% due to fears of a worldwide recession and the renewal of the Covid-19 epidemic in China, the largest oil importer in the world.