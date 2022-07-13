Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Basra oil dropped, affected by global prices

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-13T09:52:04+0000
Basra oil dropped, affected by global prices

Shafaq News/ The Basra Medium and Heavy crude prices dropped on Wednesday, affected by the global decline in oil prices.

Basra Medium exported to Asia dropped 0.16 dollars, or 0.16%, to reach 99.50 dollars per barrel.

Basra Heavy crude, exported to Asia, edged higher by 0.16 dollars, or 0.17 %, to reach 96.15 dollars.

In the past two days, global oil prices fell by more than 7% due to fears of a worldwide recession and the renewal of the Covid-19 epidemic in China, the largest oil importer in the world.

related

Basra crude reached $81.01 last week

Date: 2021-10-09 07:38:55
Basra crude reached $81.01 last week

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-10-13 09:41:29
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Indian Bharat hopes for reduction in US demand for Basra crude

Date: 2022-04-05 08:00:38
Indian Bharat hopes for reduction in US demand for Basra crude

Iraq restarts crude oil production from Lukoil-operated West Qurna 2 field

Date: 2022-03-08 21:28:12
Iraq restarts crude oil production from Lukoil-operated West Qurna 2 field

Basra Light crude recorded the highest price among OPEC

Date: 2021-02-25 08:50:09
Basra Light crude recorded the highest price among OPEC

U.S. upscaled crude imports from Iraq in October, EIA says

Date: 2021-11-07 10:26:03
U.S. upscaled crude imports from Iraq in October, EIA says

Oil prices continues to recover in Asian markets

Date: 2020-05-05 10:00:00
Oil prices continues to recover in Asian markets

Libya and Coronavirus reduce world oil prices

Date: 2020-09-21 06:57:16
Libya and Coronavirus reduce world oil prices