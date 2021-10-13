Report

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-13T09:41:29+0000
News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price dropped 0.54$ Tuesday, registering one of the lowest prices among OPEC members.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members

Last

Oil price/barrel ($)

Iraq

Basra Light

81.93

Iraq

Basra Heavy

77.02

KSA

Arab Extra Light

82.17

UAE

Murban

83.30

Algeria

Saharan

83.08

Nigeria

Bonny light

82.80

Angola

Girasol

82.97

It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.

