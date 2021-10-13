Oil prices of OPEC Members

News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price dropped 0.54$ Tuesday, registering one of the lowest prices among OPEC members.

As for OPEC prices,

OPEC Members Last Oil price/barrel ($) Iraq Basra Light 81.93 Iraq Basra Heavy 77.02 KSA Arab Extra Light 82.17 UAE Murban 83.30 Algeria Saharan 83.08 Nigeria Bonny light 82.80 Angola Girasol 82.97

It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.