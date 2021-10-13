Oil prices of OPEC Members

News Shafaq/ Basra Light Price dropped 0.54$ Tuesday, registering one of the lowest prices among OPEC members.
As for OPEC prices,
|
OPEC Members
|
Last
|
Oil price/barrel ($)
|
Iraq
|
Basra Light
|
81.93
|
Iraq
|
Basra Heavy
|
77.02
|
KSA
|
Arab Extra Light
|
82.17
|
Murban
|
83.30
|
Algeria
|
Saharan
|
83.08
|
Nigeria
|
Bonny light
|
82.80
|
Angola
|
Girasol
|
82.97
It is worth noting that Iraq decided two weeks ago to reduce the official selling price of Basra crude to Asia during October, $1.40 less than the September price.