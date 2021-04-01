OPEC cuts, vaccines to sustain oil's recovery, a Reuters poll reveals

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-01T07:01:30+0000

Shafaq News / Oil prices will stabilize above $60 a barrel level this year, as vaccine rollouts support a demand recovery and OPEC and its allies continue to rein in supply, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. The survey of 48 participants forecast Brent would average $63.12 per barrel in 2021, up from last month’s consensus of $59.07 and the average price so far this year of $59.36. The benchmark was trading close to $64 on Wednesday. “With vaccinations expected to gain pace and OPEC+ likely to keep to a cautious approach — reducing production cuts when demand recovers — we expect oil inventories to normalise by mid-year, which should support prices,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. Oil demand was seen growing by 5 million-7 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, despite renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe.

