Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the Fourth week of January

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased to 90 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.876 million bpd in the fourth week of January."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (4.238 million bpd), Mexico (723 thousand bpd), Columbia (305 thousand bpd), Nigeria (175 thousand bpd) and Saudi Arabia (180 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Ecuador is 100 thousand bpd, and from Brazil 65 thousand bpd and Saudi Arabia 206 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.