Iran says talks with Washington planned in coming days

The talks with the United States are planned to take place in the coming days, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday, noting that consultations are ongoing to determine the venue.

Baghaei was quoted by Nour News, a media outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying that the location of the talks will be announced once an agreement is reached.

“The place and time of the talks are not a complicated matter and should not be used as a pretext for media manipulation,” Baghaei added.

He revealed that Turkiye, Oman, and other countries in the region have expressed readiness to host the talks, describing this willingness as important for Tehran.

Axios reported that Iran has requested to move the upcoming nuclear negotiations with the United States from Istanbul to Oman and to hold the talks in a bilateral format. The report, citing two sources familiar with the matter, said Tehran wants to limit the discussion to direct US-Iran talks rather than a broader multilateral setting that would include other regional countries.

