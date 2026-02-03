Iran seeks shifting talks with Washington to Oman

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has requested to move the upcoming nuclear negotiations with the United States from Istanbul to Oman and to hold the talks in a bilateral format, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing two sources familiar with the matter, said Tehran wants to limit the discussion to direct US-Iran talks rather than a broader multilateral setting that would include other regional countries.

No official confirmation has yet been issued by either the Iranian or US sides regarding the venue change or negotiation format.

Earlier today, Iranian media reported that high-level Iran–US discussions could take place in the coming days without confirming a date or venue. International reports later suggested Tehran might ship part of its enriched uranium stockpile abroad as part of a diplomatic arrangement.

Iran rejected reports claiming that it plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad as part of any forthcoming negotiations with the United States, according to local outlets.

Local media cited Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying Iranian officials also have no intention of exporting enriched nuclear material in future negotiations.