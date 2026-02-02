Iran: No plans to ship uranium abroad as US talks near

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday rejected reports claiming that it plans to transfer enriched uranium abroad as part of any forthcoming negotiations with the United States, according to local outlets.

Local media cited Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy for international affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as saying Iranian officials also have no intention of exporting enriched nuclear material in future negotiations.

Earlier today, Iranian outlets reported that high-level Iran–US discussions could take place in the coming days, possibly involving Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Envoy Steve Witkoff, though no date or venue has been confirmed. International reports later suggested that Tehran might ship part of its enriched uranium stockpile abroad as part of a diplomatic arrangement during the talks.

Israel’s Maariv newspaper, citing an Israeli source, claimed that US President Donald Trump conveyed five demands to Tehran other than relinquishing enriched uranium stockpiles, including dismantling nuclear and missile capabilities, and ending support for regional allies. The source assessed the terms as unacceptable to Iran and described the current phase as one of stalling.

Trump repeatedly threatened military action, urging Iran to negotiate over these terms. Iran, in turn, warned that any US strike, whether limited or broad, would be treated as an “all-out war.”

