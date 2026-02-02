Dollar closed steady in Baghdad, rose in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading steady in Baghdad markets, while recording a rise in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars, the same as the opening session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 149,500 dinars and bought it at 148,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices climbed slightly, reaching 148,950 dinars and buying prices at 148,750 dinars.